Three civilians killed, injured in bomb blast, west of Anbar





Anbar (Iraqinews.com) – Three civilians were killed and injured Monday in a bomb blast in Anbar province, a security source with Anbar police was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Basnews website, the source said, “A bomb believed to be left by Islamic State militants went off in al-Tin district in al-Qa’im, west of Anbar, leaving one person dead and two others injured.”

“Security forces combed the blast site in search of other explosives,” the source pointed out.

He noted that the dead body was moved to the forensic medicine department, while the injured were carried to hospital for treatment.

Violence in the country has surged further with the emergence of Islamic State extremist militants who proclaimed an “Islamic Caliphate” in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The surge in violence between armed groups and government forces has resulted in over 3 million internally displaced persons across Iraq and left more than 11 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The Islamic State group appeared on the international scene in 2014 when it seized large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, declaring the establishment of an Islamic “caliphate” from Mosul city.

Later on, the group has become notorious for its brutality, including mass killings, abductions and beheadings, prompting the U.S. to lead an international coalition to destroy it.

