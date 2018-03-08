Three Islamic State militants killed in operation, northeast of Diyala





Diyala (IraqiNews.com) Three Islamic State members were killed, while rest houses and a weapon store were destroyed in an operation, northeast of Diyala, the security committee of the provincial council, said on Thursday.

Speaking to Alghad Press, Sadiq al-Husseini, head of the committee, said, “joint troops, along with al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) carried out today an operation to follow IS members in regions of al-Tabj, Mardan reaching to Hamreen, northeast of Diyala.”

“The operation left three members killed, two rest houses and a weapon store destroyed,” he said.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

The war against IS has so far displaced at least five million people. Thousands of others fled toward neighboring countries including Syria, Turkey and other European countries, since IS emerged to proclaim its self-styled “caliphate”.