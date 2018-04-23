Three people killed, injured in bomb blast, west of Anbar





Anbar (IraqiNews.com) Three people were killed and injured in a bomb blast, west of Anbar province, a security source from Al-Jazeera Operations Command said on Monday.

“An explosive, from the remnants of Islamic State war went off while some civilians were passing by the residential complex at al-Ebeidi region in Qaim town, west of Anbar, near borders with Syria,” the source told BasNews. “One civilian was killed and two others were wounded.”

Moreover, the source added that “security troops seized three tunnels reaching from al-Karabla region in Qaim.”

“Security troops are working on securing all the desert regions which surround the liberated areas,” he added.

A total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed, while 177 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March, according to casualty figures by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.