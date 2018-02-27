Three people wounded in bomb blast, south of Baghdad





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Three people were wounded in a bomb explosion in south of Baghdad, a security source was quoted saying on Tuesday.

“A bomb placed on the side of the road in Arab Jabour region in al-Doura, south of Baghdad, exploded in the evening, leaving three people wounded,” the source told Baghdad Today.

“Security troops arrived at the accident spot, while ambulances transferred the wounded to hospital for treatment,” the source, who preferred anonymity, added.

A total of 115 Iraqi civilians, excluding policemen, were killed and another 250 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in January 2018, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected governorate, with 323 civilian casualties (90 killed, 233 injured). Diyala followed, with 8 killed and 15 injured; and Nineveh, with 13 killed and 7 injured.

Baghdad was the worst affected governorate, with 323 civilian casualties (90 killed, 233 injured). Diyala followed, with 8 killed and 15 injured; and Nineveh, with 13 killed and 7 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.