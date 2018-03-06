Traffic officer killed, five citizens injured in separate attacks in Baghdad





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – A traffic cop was killed and five citizens were injured in separate attacks in Baghdad on Monday, a security source was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Baghdad Today news website, the source said, “A bomb exploded today near the industrial district in al-Taji district in northern Baghdad, leaving five citizens wounded.”

“Ambulances rushed to the blast site and carried the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the source added.

In the same context, the source highlighted that a traffic officer was killed after unknown gunmen opened fire at him while driving his car in Baghdad.

A security force carried the body to the forensic medicine department and opened a probe into the incident, the source concluded.

Violence in the country has surged further with the emergence of Islamic State extremist militants who proclaimed an “Islamic Caliphate” in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The surge in violence between armed groups and government forces has resulted in over 3 million internally displaced persons across Iraq and left more than 11 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The Iraqi capital has seen almost daily bombings and armed attacks against security members, paramilitary troops and civilians since the Iraqi government launched a wide-scale campaign to retake Islamic State-occupied areas in 2016.

Though most of the daily bombings go without a claim of responsibility, Islamic State has declared it had been behind many.

