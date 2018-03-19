Two bomb blasts leave five people wounded, south of Baghdad





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Five people were wounded in two bomb blasts that took place in south of Baghdad, a security source was quoted saying on Monday.

“A bomb, placed on the side of the road in al-Sayyid Abdullah region in al-Mahmoudiya district, south of Baghdad, went off leaving three civilians wounded,” the source told Baghdad Today website.

Moreover, the source added that “a bomb blast occurred in Hour Rajab region in al-Doura district, south of Baghdad, leaving two people injured.”

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.