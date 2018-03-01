Two people killed, four others wounded in bomb blasts in Baghdad





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Six people were killed and injured in two bomb blasts in Baghdad, a security source was quoted saying on Thursday.

“A bomb went off near stores in al-Maalef district, southwest of Baghdad, leaving a civilian killed and four others wounded,” the source told Baghdad Today website.

Moreover, the source added that “a bomb placed under a vehicle of a former official of the Sahwa (Awakening) movement exploded, causing his immediate death.”

On Tuesday, four fighters of the same movement were in a car when unidentified gunmen opened fire against them before fleeing the scene.

A total of 115 Iraqi civilians, excluding policemen, were killed and another 250 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in January 2018, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected governorate, with 323 civilian casualties (90 killed, 233 injured). Diyala followed, with 8 killed and 15 injured; and Nineveh, with 13 killed and 7 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.