



Anbar (IraqiNews.com) Two soldiers were wounded in a blast caused by a bomb that was placed by Islamic State, near Fallujah dam, south of the city, a security source from Anbar police said on Monday.

Speaking to BasNews on Monday, the source said, “a bomb placed by Islamic State members went off as a military vehicle was passing by the dam, south of Fallujah, leaving two soldiers wounded. They were taken to hospital for treatment.”

Moreover, security services found two bodies of IS member, who were killed during liberation battles at al-Nai’miya region, under the debris of one of the houses in the city, according to the source.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.