



Anbar (IraqiNews.com) Two suicide attackers were killed, while three rest houses of Islamic State members were destroyed, north of Ramadi city, Anbar police announced.

“Security troops carried out a wide-scale military operation in al-Therthar island, north of Ramadi, leaving two suicide bombers killed, three rest houses of IS destroyed and a weapon stash exploded,” Maj. Gen. Hadi Rezeij, commander of Anabr police, told BasNews on Wednesday.

“Information from the intelligence department indicated presence of IS cell in the island and that there were plans to attack al-Bou Ali al-Jasim region, north of Ramadi,” he added.

The attackers, according to Rezeij, “are involved in killing army and police officers over the past few days, as well as targeting security forces’ vehicles through explosives across Anbar.”

On Tuesday, security sources said Anbar police managed to destroy a rest house in al-Bou Theyab region, north of Ramadi, leaving three suicide attackers, including Omar Safwak, known as al-Chichani. On the same day, news reports quoted sources as saying that 400 IS members managed to sneak from Syria into the Iraqi province of Anbar as they currently plan to resume their terrorist activities from there.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

Abadi announced in December full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.