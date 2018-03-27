Two tribal fighters injured in bomb blast, northeast of Diyala





Diyala (IraqiNews.com) Two tribal fighters were killed as a bomb blast took place, northeast of Diyala, member of the provincial council, said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Alghad Press, Karim al-Jabouri said, “a bomb, placed on the agricultural road between al-Dawaleeb and Habib Abdullah villages in Sherwin region, at the outskirts of al-Mansouriya region, went off targeting a joint patrol of Tribal Mobilization Fighters and army.”

The blast, according to Jabouri, “left two tribal fighters injured.”

On Saturday, four tribal fighters were killed and injured as a bomb blast occurred in the same region.

However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.