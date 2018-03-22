



Nineveh (IraqiNews.com) The spokesperson for the Arab tribes in Nineveh has disclosed news about a visit by a delegation from U.S. to each of Baghdad and Erbil to agree on the redeployment of the Kurdish Peshmerga troops in disputed regions.

“U.S. delegation will visit Baghdad and Erbil next week to discuss redeploying of Peshmerga troops, along with federal forces,” Mazahim al-Howeit was quoted as saying by Radio Sawa website.

Peshmerga, according to Howeit, “preserved security at those regions upon liberating them. “After they withdrew, in coordination with the government in Baghdad, crimes were carried out against civilians.”

“Representatives of the Arab tribes met with officials from department of state and defense to tackle the situations at regions, from which troops withdrew,” he added.

Iraqi government forces approached the southern borders of Erbil, capital of semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, after taking over Kirkuk province from Kurdish Peshmerga fighters in October, fulfilling instructions made by the Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi to retake areas where sovereignty is disputed with Kurdistan.

Baghdad had declared intentions to retake areas disputed on with Erbil following the Kurdistan Region’s vote for ts independence referendum on September 25, from Iraq, urging Peshmerga to cooperate with federal troops.