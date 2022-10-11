Alarming animal mortality rates in Iraq’s drying marshes

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A local official in Dhi Qar governorate in southern Iraq spoke about alarming animal mortality rates caused by the drought hitting the marshlands at a time MPs from the governorate considered the marshlands drought-stricken.

Director of Dhi Qar Agriculture Directorate, Saleh Hadi, mentioned in a statement that 2053 deaths were recorded among the buffalos in three areas in the marshlands, and expected that mortality rates will rise after checking other areas in the marshlands.

Hadi indicated that the drought caused the death of more than 95 percent of the fisheries.

“2000 officially registered fishermen have lost their source of income and are now unemployed,” Hadi stated.

Hadi pointed out that the figures and data will be presented to the Ministry of Agriculture during an upcoming meeting with the minister to approach the Council of Ministers regarding this issue.

Member of Parliament Hassan Al-Asadi said in a press conference that the harsh drought affecting the marshlands is caused by the policy adopted by neighboring countries and the mismanagement of water resources.

“Although the marshlands were listed in the UNESCO’s World Heritage List in July 2016, some officials did not bear their responsibilities towards this natural site,” Al-Asadi said.

A-Asadi added that officials ignored the recommendations of the fortieth conference of UNESCO to provide the minimum amount of water for the marshes of southern Iraq to sustain the ecosystem.