Iran bombards Kurdistan region for the 12th day

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guards renewed on Wednesday its shelling of villages in Sidkan area in Erbil governorate in northern Iraq.

The bombardment is ongoing for 12 days, it targeted villages in Sidkan area, but the losses have not been identified yet, Kurdistan 24 reported.

Last Wednesday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, using missiles and drones, bombarded areas in Kurdistan Region, killing 18 people and wounding 58 others, Kurdistan 24 mentioned.

Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Directorate mentioned in a statement that the Iranian bombing targeted public places such as kindergartens, schools, health centers, hospitals, event halls and civilian homes, Kurdistan 24 added.

The Iranian attacks sparked Arab, regional and international condemnations.

The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence announced that those killed in the raids of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in areas in Kurdistan region are Iranian or foreign militants.

A source in the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence stated that no Iraqi citizen has been targeted in the recent military campaigns, Sabereen News reported.

The commander of the Revolutionary Guard ground forces, Mohammad Pakpour, announced last week that Iran launched more than 70 ballistic missiles and dozens of drones at more than 40 sites in Kurdistan region, causing dozens of deaths and injuries.

Tehran often bombs areas in northern Iraq where Iranian Kurdish opposition parties and groups are based.

Throughout history, these groups staged an armed rebellion against the Iranian regime but their military activities significantly declined in recent years.

However, these groups still criticize the situation in Iran, and became very active recently.

Tehran’s anger was apparently fueled after these groups published videos on social media of the protests taking place in Iran after the death of the young woman, Mahsa Amini, on September 16, following her arrest by the so-called ‘morality police’.