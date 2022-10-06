Iraq, Saudi Arabia to set up new free zone

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq and Saudi Arabia are reportedly negotiating to establish a new free zone in the Najaf province, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

The free zone will be located on a 1,000-acre property that is ten kilometers from the border between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

“This project is underway in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers. The Free Zone project is a commercial city for free exchange between Iraq and Saudi Arabia,” said Majid Al-Waeli, Governor of Najaf.

“The project will provide thousands of job opportunities for the people of the province and the neighboring provinces,” added Al-Waeli.

Relationships between Iraq and Saudi Arabia have improved substantially. In 2020, the Arar border crossing between Iraq and Saudi Arabia reopened for the first time since the 1990 Gulf War. Starting last month, Iraqis are now allowed to visit Saudi Arabia through border-crossings with their personal vehicles.