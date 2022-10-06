Iraqi, Jordanian PMs lay foundation stone for Iraqi-Jordanian electrical interconnection

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and the Jordanian Prime Minister, Bishr Al-Khasawneh, laid the foundation stone on Thursday for the Iraqi-Jordanian electrical interconnection project, according to a press statement issued by the Prime Minister’s press office.

Al-Kadhimi confirmed that the project will secure the path of energy exchange between Iraq and Jordan, which is a real representation of the policy of openness and cooperation adopted by this government, the statement mentioned.

On the sidelines of launching the project, the two sides held a bilateral meeting in which they discussed ways to develop the bilateral relations and ways to develop regional cooperation in the light of the tripartite summit held in Baghdad where leaders of Jordan, Egypt and Iraq participated, the statement elaborated.

The meeting addressed the implementation of the agreements concluded between the two countries, particularly in fields of electrical interconnection, agriculture, transportation, food security, and in the field of financial and banking relations and the development of their infrastructure, according to the statement.

Al-Kadhimi and Al-Khasawneh expressed the keenness of the Iraqi and Jordanian governments to develop joint work mechanisms, in a way that is integrated with the regional work and the sustainable development, the statement added.

Both officials also talked about the efforts to prepare for the upcoming tripartite summit including the political, economic, and security issues it will address.