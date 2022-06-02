Iraqi President, Iranian Health Minister discuss cooperation in health field

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, and the Iranian Minister of Health, Bahram Einollahi, stressed on Thursday the importance of exchanging experiences and activating agreements signed between both sides, during their meeting in Al-Salam palace in Baghdad.

According to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency, Einollahi conveyed the greetings of the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, to Salih.

During the meeting, Salih and Einollahi discussed the strong bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries, and its importance for their people and the region.

Both sides stressed the importance of the strong relations between the two countries in different fields, the exchange of experiences, the activation of agreements signed between both parties, the cooperation in health field and the confrontation of epidemics and diseases.

Einollahi confirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the security and stability of Iraq. He added that Iran is looking forward to expanding the horizons of bilateral cooperation between the two countries to meet the needs of the people.