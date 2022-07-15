Iraqi Prime Minister lands in Saudi Arabia for Jeddah Summit

Jeddah (IraqiNews.com) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and was welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for the Jeddah Summit. A high-level government delegation will be participating including Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Allawi, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, and Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail.

The Jeddah Security and Development Summit will highlight regional energy developments, climate change, progress in the Covid-19 pandemic, impacts from the Ukraine-Russia war including food security.

The the United States, Jordan, Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will also be attending the Jeddah Summit.