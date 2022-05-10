Iraq’s Air Force to develop plan to maintain aircraft, airports

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Air Force Command revealed Monday that it developed a plan for the maintenance of aircraft and airports by Iraqi workforce.

In a press statement to the Iraqi News Agency, Commander of the Air Force General Shihab Jahid, explained that flying a single plane needs specialists from 40 specializations.

“There are technical associate officers with professional ability to maintain aircraft where maintenance works include engine replacement and inspection of the aircraft body,” Jahid pointed out in his statement.

“Aircraft are sent to specialized companies to complete the maintenance process because associate officers are not enrolled in courses of aircraft repairs, but the plan of the Iraqi Air Force for this year is to include aspects of maintaining and preparing aircraft for flights,” Jahid elaborated.

Jahid indicated that an item stipulates on training technical associate officers has been included in the contracts granted to companies responsible for aircraft maintenance.

Jahid added that the maintenance process will not only cover aircraft maintenance, but also managing all processes in air bases, such as air control, management, aircraft equipping and arming.

“The plan includes training Iraqi officers and technicians on operations of air bases, as the work scope of the company responsible for the maintenance includes providing courses and training workshops to Iraqi technicians during the maintenance work, the thing that represents a high-level practical and theoretical training,” Jahid elaborated in his statement.