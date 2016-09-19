40 displaced Iraqi families return to Fallujah

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Nearly after three months of Fallujah’s complete liberation from ISIS control, families with a happy face have begun returning to their homes in the city, informed a local source in Fallujah.

“So far, forty families were cleared to return after they passed background checks and their localities were deemed safe,” said Anbar Governor Suhaib al-Rawi.

“In total 236 families returned on Saturday to Fallujah and surrounding suburbs,” he added.

Fallujah lies 65 km west of Baghdad, had a pre-conflict population of more than 300,000 people.

The city was declared fully liberated in June earlier this year after a month-long operation by Iraqi forces aided by US-led airstrikes. Fallujah was the first Iraqi city to fall to ISIS in January 2014.

It may be mentioned here that ISIS still controls Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city and Iraqi PM Abadi has vowed to take it back by the year end.