22 ISIS militants killed near Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The Iraqi military media cell announced that 12 ISIS militants were killed in international coalition airstrikes to the south of Mosul city.

The cell, in a statement received by Iraqi News, said, “International coalition aircraft carried out an airstrike on Friday evening, which destroyed a cache of ISIS weapons and also killed 12 ISIS members of the outfit. Attack was carried out in Sadia village.”

“Meanwhile, in the explosion of car carrying explosive devices, over 10 ISIS men were killed in Makouk village located on the road linking Qayyarah with Makhmour,” the statement further added.