Iraq receives 2nd batch of Czech L159 aircraft

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraq has received the second batch of Czech L159 aircraft that arrived in Balad air base north of Baghdad.

A military source informed Iraqi News, “Two L159 aircraft arrived in Balad air base north of Baghdad, as per the contract signed between Iraq and Czech to provide the first with about 13-15 aircraft.”

Czech Defense Ministry spokesman Petr Medek said in July 31, 2016, that a Czech air consulting team has been operating in Iraq since August 1 in order to continue with the training of the Iraqi air forces for the Czech-made L-159 combat aircraft.

The 31-member Czech team includes pilots and technicians, but also logistics experts and military police. It will be deployed within the operation against ISIS and stay in Iraq at least until the end of 2018.