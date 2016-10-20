ISIS forces Mosul people to donate their money to support ‘Caliphate State

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets announced on Thursday, that the ISIS launched the largest fundraising campaign to support its “Caliphate State” in the battles of Mosul, and forced the people of Mosul to donate their money to support this cause.

Al Sumaria News stated, “Today, ISIS launched the largest fundraising campaign, and forced the people of Mosul to donate their money to support the ‘Caliphate State’ in the battles against the government forces and other security forces.”

“The donations were taken using weapons threat, in addition to severe pressure on the residents to force them to donate their money,” Al Sumaria added. “A significant rejection and resentment rose among the residents,” Al Sumaria explained.

The ISIS suffers from a severe financial crisis for months due to the loss of most of its major funding sources, including oil fields.