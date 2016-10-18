Mosul offensive: 16 airstrikes conducted on ISIS headquarters

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Commander of Iraqi Army Aviation, General Hamed al-Maliki, announced on Tuesday, that the Army Aviation, Iraqi Air Force and international coalition air force carried out 16 air strikes against the ISIS in Mosul.

Maliki said in a press statement, “This battle is so special to us, so we decided to deploy more than 40 aircraft in it.”

“The aircraft of Army Aviation, Iraqi Air Force and international coalition air forces conducted 16 air strikes on the ISIS headquarters in Mosul,” Maliki explained.

“More than 13 ISIS targets were destroyed, in addition to killing 35 ISIS militants,” Maliki added.

Earlier today, the second phase of the battle to liberate Mosul was launched, while that the majority of the ISIS members withdrew from the villages and areas of the province toward the center of the city.