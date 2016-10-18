Mosul offensive: Security forces free 80% of areas south of Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Qayyarah police announced on Tuesday, that the joint security forces liberate 80% of the areas south of Mosul, and pointed out to the cooperation between the security forces that are participating in the battles.

Qayyarah Police Chief, Captain Fathy, said in a statement, “The army’s 9th brigade and Nineveh police achieved notable victories in the areas south of Mosul, from Hamdaniyah district to the Tigris River that include nearly 54 villages,” adding that, “The joint security forces managed to liberate 80% of these areas until now.”

“The ISIS is attacking the joint security forces using explosive belts and booby-trapped vehicles,” Fathy explained. “The security forces managed to repulse the majority of attacks backed by the army’s aviation and artillery,” Fathy added.

Qayyarah Police Chief also pointed out to the remarkable cooperation between all ranks of security forces that are participating in the battle to liberate Mosul, and revealed that no families migrated from Mosul until now.