Kurdish MP rejects Turkish military operations in Iraq, terms Erdoğan as dictator





Erbil (Iraqinews.com) – A Kurdish lawmaker has rejected any Turkish military operations in Iraq, stressing that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is nothing but an “authoritarian dictator.”

In statements to Alsumaria News on Saturday, MP Abdel Aziz Hassan warned that any interaction between the Iraqi and Turkish governments could “stir up more troubles in the region,” hence he advised the federal government in Baghdad not to allow any Turkish troops in the country.

“It is not true that fighting the Kurds is a common denominator of both the Turkish and Iraqi governments, and whoever thinks so is completely wrong,” Hassan reiterated.

The Kurdish MP further described Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as “an authoritarian dictator, who represents nobody but his Islamic extremist party.”

“Erdoğan sees himself as a Muslim caliph and a defender of the Sunni communities in the world, forgetting a fact that he is president of a state that is supposed to be civilized,” he concluded.

Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey will conduct a joint operation with Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the country.

Cavusoglu said the military operation will be launched following the upcoming parliamentary elections, slated for May, in Iraq even “if the Afrin operation has not yet been completed.”

