Three people wounded in bomb blast, north of Baghdad





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Three people were wounded as a bomb blast took place, north of Baghdad, a security source was quoted saying on Thursday.

“A bomb went off in Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad, wounding three people, who were passing when the explosion occurred,” the source told Baghdad Today website.

“Security services rushed to the accident scene, while ambulances transferred the wounded to hospital for treatment,” the source added.

Violence in the country has surged further with the emergence of Islamic State extremist militants who proclaimed an “Islamic Caliphate” in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul.

A total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed, while 177 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March, according to casualty figures by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 124 civilian casualties (33 killed, 91 injured), followed by Salahuddin with 12 killed and 26 injured, and Anbar with 11 killed and 22 injured.